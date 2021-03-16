Power cuts reduced to stage one but extended to Saturday - Eskom

The utility said that the posibility of load shedding remained elevated due to a further loss in generation capacity.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that load shedding would be reduced to stage one from Wednesday morning and extended until Saturday, as the national power grid remained severly constrained.

South Africa has had to put up with stage 2 power cuts since last week, which were meant to end tomorrow.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshanthsa: "During this period we have lost generation capacity at Medupi, Arnot and Komati power stations. Additionally, the return to service of four other units from the planned maintenance has been delayed, prolonging the need to continue implementing load shedding."

#POWERALERT1



Loadshedding will be reduced to Stage 1 from 05:00 on Wednesday and continue until 05:00 on Saturday as the power system is still severely constrained pic.twitter.com/V0LSjqKHDd Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 16, 2021

