Petition calling for justice in Musa Magasela’s murder gets over 8k signatures

Musa Magasela, aged 22, was shot dead last week allegedly by a police officer who mistook him for an armed hijacker.

CAPE TOWN - An online petition calling for police to be held to account for the death of a Tembisa soccer coach already has just over 8,400 signatures.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating the case.

People continue paying tribute to Magasela and on social media as the hashtag #JusticeForMusaMagasela has been trending.

On Saturday, protesters marched to the Olifantsfontein police station and an online petition calling for police to be held to account was launched.

A colleague, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the children Magasela coached were heartbroken.

"He was a loving, caring, wonderful coach. The kids loved him. There were even some children who couldn't go to school on Friday due to the fact that he passed away."

She hopes his killer will soon be arrested.

"We just want justice for Musa. Whoever shot him and brutally killed him... we just want justice, that is what we want."

