Parly to decide on inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office

The National Assembly will consider a report by an independent panel, which found there is prima facie evidence that Mkhwebane committed misconduct or is incompetent.

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's day of reckoning is looking more likely as the National Assembly on Tuesday prepares to consider a motion giving the go-ahead for an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

The panel considered a number of charges related to damning court judgments against her.

African National Congress (ANC) chief whip Pemmy Majodina indicated at the weekend that the caucus has decided to support an inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

However, some members said they would rebel against that position.

One such member is ANC MP Mervyn Dirks who said the motion, based on the Democratic Alliance’s complaint, was procedurally flawed.

He also said Majodina’s statement that the caucus would support the motion, was a misrepresentation.

“The statement she released is a misrepresentation of the caucus.”

Dirks said he had written to Majodina and secretary general Ace Magashule about the matter.

“They should discuss the matter. Hopefully, they will come to some sort of a decision because Pemmy was going to present to the [ANC] top six.”

If the National Assembly agrees to the motion later on Tuesday, a committee will be established and Mkhwebane will be subjected to a precedent-setting inquiry.

