NPA to appeal court decision to clear Bongani Bongo of corruption charges

Bongo had been accused of trying to derail a parliamentary inquiry into Eskom back in 2017.

CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has decided to appeal a Cape High Court decision to acquit former State Security minister, Bongani Bongo.

Last month, Bongo was cleared on corruption charges.

READ: Former State Security Minister Bongani Bongo cleared of corruption

Now, the NPA said that the acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Nicolette Bell, has decided after careful consideration of the facts, the law and the legal principles applicable in dealing with applications of this nature, to appeal the decision.

The DPP Western Cape appeals the court decision to discharge the Bongo matter in terms of Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act. pic.twitter.com/4Uei10rqS5 NPASouthAfrica (@NPA_Prosecutes) March 16, 2021

Bongo had been accused of trying to derail a parliamentary inquiry into Eskom back in 2017.

The NPA said that the application for leave to appeal had been filed and served on Bongo's legal representatives.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.