'My Octopus Teacher' director thrilled with Oscar nomination

CAPE TOWN - The director of the Oscar-nominated documentary My Octopus Teacher said that she was thrilled, stunned and over the moon.

The South African film has been nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Documentary Feature category.

The film showcases the extraordinary and intimate relationship between Craig Foster and an octopus while exploring a kelp forest near Simon's Town.

Director Pippa Ehrlich said that for the team's hard work to be recognised was a dream come true.

"We sat there watching it. I think my family was watching it in other parts of South Africa as well. In Hollywood, they have all sorts of prediction lists, and we weren’t on any of them. It’s really a moment I will never forget," said Ehrlich.

My Octopus Teacher will go up against four other films and the winner will be announced at the awards ceremony next month.

"Maybe it wasn’t as out of the blue as we thought. It’s quite a unique film, a lot more hopeful than any of the other films."

