MPs vote in favour of inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office

The National Assembly had been asked to decide if it would adopt the report of the independent panel which found that Mkhwebane had a case to answer.

JOHANNESBURG - Members of Parliament have voted in favour of an inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise announced the results: "The results of the division is as follows: The ayes - 275. The nos 40. And we have one abstention. The question is therefore accordingly agreed to."

