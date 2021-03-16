Modise reveals request to suspend Parly debate on inquiry into Mkhwebane

MPs have been debating whether or not Parliament should launch a full inquiry into the Public Protector’s fitness to hold office as recommended by an independent panel.

CAPE TOWN - The National Assembly has received a request to suspend proceedings on deciding whether to conduct an inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

The request was announced by Speaker Thandi Modise in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

MPs have been debating whether or not Parliament should launch a full inquiry into the Public Protector’s fitness to hold office as recommended by an independent panel.

Modise said that Parliament was not proclaiming on the guilt or innocence of Mkhwebane.

She said that there had been a request to have the proceedings suspended.

"I must also indicate that I have received correspondence which requests that the House suspends its consideration of the report in light of the pending court challenge against the validity of the rules and the fact that any deliberations thereon would impinge on the National Assembly role, matters sub judice."

The motion to establish the inquiry has not been without criticism from the opposition and members of the African National Congress (ANC).

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Natasha Ntlangwini said that her party would take the matter to court should Parliament move ahead with the process.

"But because her name and her skin is black now all of a sudden rules and an independent panel must be established because she is black. We will take you to court."

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the Freedom Front Plus both supported the motion.

