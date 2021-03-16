Malema to visit home of late AmaZulu King Zwelithini today

The late monarch is expected to be laid to rest on Thursday.

DURBAN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is expected to visit the home of the late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini on Tuesday.

He passed away last Friday following diabetes-related complications.

Malema's visit to the KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace in Nongoma comes after similar visits by a number of high-profile guests this week to pay tribute to the late king.

These include former President Jacob Zuma, African National Congress treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, Inkatha Freedom Party president Velenkosini Hlabisa, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala and Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Senior EFF leaders in KwaZulu-Natal are expected to join Malema as he heads to the northern part of the province.

Land and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza is also expected to extend her condolences to the Zulu royal family.

A memorial service to honour the late monarch has been scheduled for Thursday.

