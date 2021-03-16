Livestock dealer welcomes court ruling on exports to Middle East

The NSPCA had accused the company of animal abuse and neglect but it's failed to permanently stop exports after the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed its bid.

CAPE TOWN - Livestock dealer Al Mawashi has on Monday welcomed the recent development relating to the exporting of sheep to the Middle East.

Al Mawashi claims the council's litigation and conduct, since last year, has already led to losses of R300 million for the Eastern Cape’s economy.

Company's spokesperson JP Roodt said: “The NSPCA has failed on six occasions to make their case regarding live exports from South Africa to Middle Eastern destinations, sadly at the cost of public donations.”

