Lack of accountability, oversight by politicians in GP municipalities - report

A report into Gauteng municipalities has found that there is a lack of accountability and oversight by politicians, which must be enforced to ensure quality delivery of services among other duties.

JOHANNESBURG - A report into Gauteng municipalities has found that there is a lack of accountability and oversight by politicians, which must be enforced to ensure quality delivery of services among other duties.

The findings of the inquiry were shared by MEC for Cogta in the province, Lebogang Maile, who committed the department to offer the necessary support.

The report also showed that the administrative and political interface was a sensitive area which officials were reluctant to discuss honestly, with many describing it as healthy despite evidence pointing to the contrary.

It was found that municipal councils did not sufficiently govern from the perspective of addressing the entire mandate of municipalities, such as service delivery and socio-economic development.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.