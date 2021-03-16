Daniels: Koko took special interest in settling penalties imposed on Optimum

Former Eskom company secretary Suzanne Daniels is testifying remotely at the state capture commission.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom company secretary Suzanne Daniels said that former CEO Matshela Koko took a special in interest settling the R2 billion penalties that had been imposed on Optimum coal mine when it was owned by Glencore.

She said that Koko wanted to withdraw the claim and settle at R500 million after Tegeta took ownership of the mine.

She said that she was reluctant about the quick change in position because there was already a lot of attention on the issue.

But Koko wanted to abandon the litigation inexplicably.

"We had no just gone through a change of ownership and it seemed an abrupt turn around that we would now be willing to settle the matter at R500 million. My reasoning was that we should at least go through a legal process, it shouldn't be Eskom withdrawing."

