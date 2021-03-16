JMPD officers monitor Klipspruit Valley following overnight protests

The JMPD said one of the drivers was forcefully removed by the protesters.

JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers are on the scene in Klipspruit Valley, Soweto, on Tuesday following overnight protests in which two vehicles were set alight and another was damaged.

The department's Xolani Fihla said the situation was now calm: “Officers are monitoring and are on high alert. Motorists are advised to exercise caution for debris on the road.”

Meanwhile, the police's Mavela Masondo said they were investigating a case of public violence and malicious damage to property.

“They started throwing stones at passing vehicles and two cars were set alight and one car was damaged. We are appealing to anyone with information to apprehend these suspects to please call the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

