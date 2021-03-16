Govt called to intervene after CT undertaker arrested in Mozambique

Patrick Lunguza, 53, was transporting five corpses to Malawi for burial when he was arrested in Mozambique.

CAPE TOWN - The South African government is on Tuesday being called on to help a Cape Town undertaker arrested in Mozambique.

Patrick Lunguza, 53, was transporting five corpses to Malawi for burial when he was arrested in that county.



He's been behind bars since 24 February this year.

Lunguza has been an undertaker for the past 25 years and is registered with the Undertakers United Front in the Western Cape.

Coordinator pastor Kenny McDillon said since Lunguza's arrest in Mozambique, they had battled to find out what charges he faced.

“Mr Lunguza repatriates human remains from Cape Town to different African countries and this time, he was on the route to Malawi with all the necessary documents that are required by the Malawian government and South African government in order to repatriate.”

This is not normally how bodies are repatriated as McDillon explained: “Smaller neighbouring countries, like Malawi, had their borders opened for flights to come in. So, to assist families to bury their loved ones, Mr Lunguza travelled by road.”

The pastor explains why the undertaker taken into custody: “He was stopped by police, he showed them the paperwork. They took the bodies to be scanned, they found nothing wrong. But he also had passengers from the family members and their papers were found not be in order and that is why they detained the driver.”

Lunguza is expected to appear in court this week.

At the same time, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation said it was aware of the matter.

Spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said: “We have been liaising with the employer in Cape Town in terms of the information we are able to get and the latest we have received is that Mr Lunguza is to appear in court during the course of this week.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.