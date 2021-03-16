Gauteng municipalities report flags fraud, corruption as result of tender system

The tender problem is not the only red flag picked up by the inquiry into Gauteng Municipalities.

JOHANNESBURG - A report assessing the state of Gauteng municipalities flagged possible fraud and corruption as a result of the current tender system, which it said also failed to ensure value for money.

In its findings, the report called for greater monitoring and proper contract management.

The tender problem was not the only red flag picked up by the inquiry into Gauteng municipalities.

The report further stated that most municipalities had little or no internally funded capital budgets, while a number of them face challenges with revenue collection.

The report said that most created unrealistic expectations based on potential revenue when it was yet to create efficient collection systems.

This led to what the report said were “questionable decisions” in terms of value-for-money, which was derived from debt collection arrangements.

The compilers of the findings were also concerned that municipalities were guarded and tentative in providing information about fraud and corruption leading to constraints in their work.

