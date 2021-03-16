Gauteng municipalities report cautions against increasing debt

Co-operative governance MEC Lebogang Maile has released the findings of an inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG - A report into Gauteng municipalities cautioned against the increasing debt, which it said placed financial recovery and sustainability of municipalities at risk.

Gauteng municipalities owed Rand Water and Eskom significant amounts of money and the report has called for a long-term solution to create funded budgets and management of its creditor’s books.

However, it said that the capacity to manage intergovernmental debt needed the support of the provincial government.

Among its key financial challenges, municipalities had failed to eliminate unnecessary expenditure in order to put service delivery first.

The report said that even in cases where such attempts were made, this was thwarted by increasing salary costs.

The Auditor-General had repeatedly raised the alarm about the massive salaries of municipal officials.

