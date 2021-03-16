EC principal charged with attempted murder for sending child into pit toilet

The boy was lowered into the pit latrine by other learners to retrieve the principal's phone.

CAPE TOWN — An Eastern Cape school principal has been charged with attempted murder after he apparently coerced an 11-year-old pupil to get into a pit toilet to retrieve his cellphone.

Police said the 49-year-old made the learner undress and then tied him to a rope. The boy was lowered into the pit latrine by other learners.

The incident took place at the Lututu Junior Secondary School in the Joe Gqabi district this month.

"It’s a terrible incident and the MEC has instructed the head of the department to suspend the principal and to send a team of investigators," said the Eastern Cape Education Department's Vuyiseka Mboxela.

The 49-year-old was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.