CT NGO, top hotel repurpose hotel linen into school shirts for local kids

CAPE TOWN - More than 300 Klipheuwel Primary School pupils in Durbanville have received new school shirts among other clothing items, most of which were made from repurposed hotel bed sheets.

This was done through a collaboration between Marriott International and NGO Royal Kids.

This partnership has seen more than 3,000 similar donations being handed over to schools in underprivileged communities.

Danolene Johanessen is the founder of Royal Kids and said that they started collaborating in 2017 to provide shoes for children in need.

"In 2017, when we started the project, we were just putting shoes on children’s feet. The sheets for shirts had not been created at that time."

And they started to build on that.

"As time went by, we just realised that something good could come out of this thing that people usually see as waste, we could use it to cloth some children. That’s how sheets for shirts started," Johanessen.

