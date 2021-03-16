20°C / 22°C
CSIR: SA experienced 859 hours of load shedding in 2020

A report compiled by the council said the country endured 859 hours of blackouts last year.

FILE: Picture: Pexels.
FILE: Picture: Pexels.
38 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on Tuesday said for almost 10% of 2020, there was load shedding.

A report compiled by the council said the country endured 859 hours of blackouts last year.

READ: Worst-case scenario of 26 days of stage 2 power cuts this winter, says Eskom

The council's Jarrad Wright said: “Possibly going forward, it doesn’t seem like it is going to look good, which is why our biggest recommendation is procurement that talks to a customer response and enabling regulatory frameworks especially for large customers to start to self-supply for themselves.”

He's suggested the problem be tackled in various ways: “We can't just rely on the coal fleet returning and it seems like it has not and doesn’t look like it will as its eligibility level declined from 2019 from 67% to 65% in 2020.”

He said during the COVID-19 lockdown last April, electricity demand went down significantly but when the country came out of the risk-adjusted strategy, it shot back up.

“Nothing really changed in terms of energy availability and as a result of that, there was a return to load shedding.”

Timeline

