COVID-19: SA records 613 new cases & 95 more deaths

Six hundred and thirteen infections have also been reported in the last 24 hours - with 1 530 033 positive cases identified since the start of the pandemic.

Picture: 123rf.
Picture: 123rf.
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Ninety-five more people have died in South Africa after contracting COVID-19, pushing the national death toll to 51,421.

Six hundred and thirteen infections have also been reported in the last 24 hours - with 1 530 033 positive cases identified since the start of the pandemic.

The country's recovery rate is still at 95%.

Meanwhile, the number of healthcare workers vaccinated so far stands at 147,753.

