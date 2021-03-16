COVID-19: SA records 613 new cases & 95 more deaths

Six hundred and thirteen infections have also been reported in the last 24 hours - with 1 530 033 positive cases identified since the start of the pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - Ninety-five more people have died in South Africa after contracting COVID-19, pushing the national death toll to 51,421.

The country's recovery rate is still at 95%.

Meanwhile, the number of healthcare workers vaccinated so far stands at 147,753.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 15 March.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/IAfuWLzBAs Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 15, 2021

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 530 033 the total number of deaths is 51 421 the total number of recoveries is 1 455 325 and the total number of vaccines administered is 147 753. pic.twitter.com/rDkOau8haZ Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 15, 2021

