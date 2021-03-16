ANC calls urgent meeting with Parly caucus ahead of Mkhwebane inquiry vote

Eyewitness News understands the ANC’s national chairperson Gwede Mantashe and secretary general Ace Magashule are expected to hold a virtual meeting with the caucus.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has called for an emergency meeting with its parliamentary caucus as members of Parliament prepare to consider whether an inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office should go ahead.

Eyewitness News understands the ANC’s national chairperson Gwede Mantashe is expected to hold a virtual meeting with the caucus on Tuesday.

The ANC in Parliament will hold an emergency meeting at 1 pm.

Eyewitness News understands this is to receive a line of march from the party’s Luthuli House headquarters over whether to move for and against an inquiry into Mkhwebane.

Over the weekend, ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said the caucus would support an inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

Some of the ANC’s MP including MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe had rejected this, arguing no such decision had been reached during Thursday’s meeting.

Maphatsoe has described a statement by Majodina as having complicated and compromised a simple matter.

He said the ANC had no business voting with what he called the enemy.

“We can’t work with organisations that we ideologically differ from, so we don’t have any ideological relationship with the DA.”

