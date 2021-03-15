Wits students hope Mthokozisi Ntumba's family sees justice done after arrests

Wits SRC member Kanakana Mudzanani said that they hoped that the justice system would not fail Ntumba's family.

JOHANNESBURG - Wits University students have welcomed the arrest of four police officers in connection with Mthokozisi Ntumba's death, adding that they hoped his family would get justice.

The officers from the public order policing unit were arrested on Monday afternoon.

Ntumba was shot and killed last week when police fired rubber bullets at protesting students in Braamfontien.

Police watchdog Ipid said that the four police officers would appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

They face charges of murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.

"Although we are still waiting for the NPA to prosecute the criminals, we hope that the Ntumba family is going to get the justice that is due to them."

The Wits students are expected to gather at the scene where Ntumba died on Wednesday to pay tribute to him.

