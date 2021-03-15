SA to receive more tranches of J&J vaccine this week, authorities say

The nation on Saturday received 40,000 vials of the COVID-19 vaccine, while a further 40,000 will make its way to our shores during the course of this week.

CAPE TOWN - Authorities said more tranches of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were expected to arrive in the country this week.

Around 150,000 healthcare workers nationwide have so far received their inoculations.

Twenty thousand vials are expected to reach the country on Thursday, while another 20,000 will arrive on Saturday to make up the third consignment of 80,000 doses.

More than 50 vaccine sites nationwide are now being utilised.

The highest number of jabs are being administered in Gauteng, followed by the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, as these provinces host the largest numbers of health workers.

Vaccine trial co-lead professor Linda-Gail Bekker on Sunday said: “One would’ve loved to have vaccinated many more people by this time, but I think given the supply and the constraints to supply, I think it has gone exceptionally well.”

Bekker said officials were keeping a close eye on the rollout program: “We’ve seen reports of reactogenicity, which are of course expected. One or two healthcare workers have had more severe allergic reactions, but those numbers are small. We’ve had no cases of anaphylaxis, but we continue to monitor this very carefully.”

