SA's COVID deaths rise to 51,326

The recovery rate stands at 95%, meaning over 1.4 million people have recuperated.

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa has recorded 1,006 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.

This brought the number of the country's total infection rate to 1 529 420.

The number of daily fatalities reported in the past day was 65, bringing the number of deaths to 51,326.

Meanwhile, 145,544 health workers had been given the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 14 March.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 529 420 the total number of deaths is 51 326 the total number of recoveries is 1 454 290 and the total number of vaccines administered is 145 544.

