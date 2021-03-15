SA documentary ' My Octopus Teacher ' nominated at Oscars

The film is about South African filmmaker, Craig Foster, who develops an unusual but fascinating friendship with an octopus in the Atlantic Ocean.

CAPE TOWN - South African documentary My Octopus Teacher is now in the running for an Oscar in the best documentary feature category.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas revealed the nominations on Monday.

The film is nominated in the same category as Collective, Crip Camp, The Mole Agent and Time.

The film is about South African filmmaker, Craig Foster, who develops an unusual but fascinating friendship with an octopus in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Oscars will air live on the 25 April.

WATCH: My Octopus Teacher trailer

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.