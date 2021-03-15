Protesting students intimidate journalists covering demonstrations in Joburg

Earlier, some students turned on members of the media as large groups of University of Johannesburg students marched to join their Wits counterparts.

JOHANNESBURG - The situation continues to be volatile in some areas of Braamfontein and Auckland Park as students march for free education.

eNCA is reporting that a student has been shot and wounded in Braamfontein but there has been no confirmation of this.

Earlier, some students turned on members of the media as large groups of University of Johannesburg students marched to join their Wits counterparts.

Students were protesting on Monday in support on a national shutdown called by the South African Union of Students (SAUS).

A police helicopter was deployed to Braamfontein to monitor the protesting UJ and Wits students.

Some journalists said that they had been harassed by the students, with an eNCA reporter saying that he was pushed.

Earlier, students warned eNCA journalists to leave.

"eNCA, we are going to warn you now. We don't want you here. We don't want you to televise us."

The demonstration comes after talks between the SAUS and Deputy Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela failed to find an agreement on Saturday, prompting the union to call for a national shutdown.

They are demanding that government scraps historical debt and reduce fees.

