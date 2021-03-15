Probe launched after police stood by & watched as Delft residents beat up 2 men

The video that's been doing the rounds on social media - shows two naked men being assaulted by community members - while a police van can be seen in the background.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police have on Sunday launched an investigation following a video showing two men being assaulted in the presence of police in the Delft area.

The video that's been doing the rounds on social media - shows two naked men being assaulted by community members - while a police van can be seen in the background.

One of them later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Six people were arrested and subsequently charged for murder and attempted murder following the assault.

“Part of the internal investigation is focusing on the response of police officials who attended the crime scene. The management of the police condemns all forms of vigilante attacks, those involved will be charged and they will face the full might of the law” said police spokesperson Novela Potelwa.

Police said the incident took place on 25 February at the N2 Gateway in Delft at approximately 6:50 am.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.