Police seize 51 firearms at a house in Sasolburg, suspect arrested

At the weekend, Western Cape crime intelligence received a tip-off about a premises storing firearms.

CAPE TOWN - A large number of firearms and ammunition have been found by police at a house in Sasolburg, in the Free State.



When they arrived there, the owner could not provide documentation to prove that he was allowed to have the weapons.

The police's Motantsi Makhele said: “The house was searched and a total of 51 firearms, which includes handguns, assault rifles, hunting firearms and thousands of ammunition as well as explosives were found and confiscated. The 43-years-old suspect was arrested and charged with possession of unlicenced firearms and ammunitions. He will appear in Sasolburg Magistrate Court soon.”

