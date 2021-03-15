Police: No foul play suspected in death of Noxolo Maqashalala

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg police on Sunday say they didn’t suspect any foul play in the death of actor Noxolo Maqashalala.

Her body was found in her Honeydew home on Saturday with reports that she had been dead for days. She was 44.

The police's Bulan Muthan said: “Our members arrived on the scene and found the property locked and when the members managed to enter the property, they found a partly decomposed body of a female. No foul play was discovered at the time of recovering the body.”

Maqashalala played Viwe in the youth drama series Tsha Tsha and appeared on _Generations _and Rhythm City among other local dramas.

She was one of two prominent local actors who passed away at the weekend.

Menzi Ngubane, 56, also died at his Ladysmith home in KwaZulu-Natal.

