Nongoma municipality taking all precautions ahead of King Zwelithini's burial

DURBAN - The Nongoma Local Municipality said that it was making all the necessary preparations to ensure safety in the area ahead of the burial of AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini on Thursday.

The monarch passed away last week following diabetes-related complications.

He had been hospitalised for over a month.

The Zulu royal family has also confirmed that the late monarch contracted COVID-19 while hospitalised but recovered.

Nongoma Local Municipality Mayor Albert Mncwango said they did not want King Zwelithini's send-off to be a super-spreader event.

“We made sure that everyone who walks into the palace actually gets assessed for COVID-19, we sanitise them, take temperatures and we keep record where possible.”

A law enforcement led motorcade with some members of the Zulu Royal Family has just arrived at the Kwakhethomthandayo Royal Palace at Nongoma, northern KZN. The family is expected to discuss the funeral arrangements of the late #KingZwelithini. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/3knwLbB6kZ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 13, 2021

Obituary: Longest reigning king of AmaZulu, #KingZwelithini - a "fountain of wisdom"https://t.co/gSsd04GSaF — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 12, 2021

A memorial service has been scheduled on behalf of the late monarch on Thursday.

