No alternative site for Masiphumelele temporary structures - CoCT

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said that it had no other option but to continue building temporary structures at a Masiphumelele sports field.

Authorities have been building temporary homes for the thousands of people affected after a fire ravaged over 1,000 homes in the area just days before Christmas last year.

Community leaders said that young people were against the new development as it was built on the only sports field and entertainment site in the area.

On Friday, protesters looted and petrol-bombed dozens of structures.

The city's Ward 69 councillor, Felicity Purchase: "There is a concerted effort by political parties that sit around the tea table to create chaos, to affect service delivery. These people do need to be homed and there is no alternative site with services already."

