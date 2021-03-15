Mfundi Vundla describes late Menzi Ngubane as a luminary of his time

Ngubane passed away on Saturday at his Ladysmith home in KwaZulu-Natal.

JOHANNESBURG - The creator of soap opera Generations Mfundi Vundla has on Monday described actor Menzi Ngubane as one of the luminaries of his time.

The 56-year-old had suffered a stroke.

Vundla said the late actor was in a class of his own: “Today, the only two actors who equal his acting stature are John Kani and Vusi Kunene.”

Meanwhile, funeral arrangements for late veteran actor are expected to be finalised later on Monday.

Family spokesperson Naomi Mokhele said they were still in pain.

She has confirmed that Ngubane will be laid to rest in Johannesburg and the date for the funeral service will be made public soon.

