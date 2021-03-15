'Mank' leads Oscar nods with 10

The Oscars will be handed out in Hollywood on 25 April.

LOS ANGELES - Director David Fincher's Mank, a biographical drama about Hollywood screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, on Monday topped the Oscar nominations with 10.

Six films tied for second place with six nods each: The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, Sound of Metal and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

The following are the nominees for the best picture Oscar:

The Father



Judas and the Black Messiah



Minari



Nomadland



Promising Young Woman



Sound of Metal



The Trial of the Chicago 7



Mank



The following are the nominees for the best director Oscar:

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland



David Fincher, Mank



Lee Isaac Chung, Minari



Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman



Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round



The following are the nominees for the best actress Oscar:

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom



Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday



Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman



Frances McDormand, Nomadland



Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman



The following are the nominees for the best actor Oscar:

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal



Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom



Anthony Hopkins, The Father



Gary Oldman, Mank



Steven Yeun, Minari



The following are the nominees for the best supporting actress Oscar, which will be handed out on April 25 in Hollywood:

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm



Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy



Olivia Colman, The Father



Amanda Seyfried, Mank



Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari



The following are the nominees for the best supporting actor Oscar:

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7



Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah



Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami



Paul Raci, Sound of Metal



LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah



The following are the nominees for the best foreign language film Oscar:

Another Round (Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden)



Collective (Romania)



Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia)



Better Days (Hong Kong)



The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)



