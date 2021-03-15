'Mank' leads Oscar nods with 10
The Oscars will be handed out in Hollywood on 25 April.
LOS ANGELES - Director David Fincher's Mank, a biographical drama about Hollywood screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, on Monday topped the Oscar nominations with 10.
Six films tied for second place with six nods each: The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, Sound of Metal and The Trial of the Chicago 7.
The following are the nominees for the best picture Oscar:
- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Mank
The following are the nominees for the best director Oscar:
- Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
- David Fincher, Mank
- Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
- Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
The following are the nominees for the best actress Oscar:
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
The following are the nominees for the best actor Oscar:
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Steven Yeun, Minari
The following are the nominees for the best supporting actress Oscar, which will be handed out on April 25 in Hollywood:
- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- Amanda Seyfried, Mank
- Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
The following are the nominees for the best supporting actor Oscar:
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
- Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
- LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
The following are the nominees for the best foreign language film Oscar:
- Another Round (Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden)
- Collective (Romania)
- Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia)
- Better Days (Hong Kong)
- The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
