Key winners at the 2021 Grammy Awards
Beyonce had a big night, winning four prizes and thereby breaking the record for the most-ever Grammy wins by a female artist, and the most by any singer, male or female.
LOS ANGELES - Here is a list of winners in key categories at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, which were handed out on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion also had a successful evening, taking home three awards including Best New Artist and pop powerhouse Taylor Swift won Album of the Year honours for the third time in her career.
Album of the Year: Taylor Swift, folklore
Record of the Year, recognising overall performance on a song: Billie Eilish, Everything I Wanted
Song of the Year, for songwriting: H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas, I Can't Breathe
Best New Artist: Megan Thee Stallion
Best Music Video: Beyonce, Brown Skin Girl
Best Rap Album: Nas, King's Disease
Best Rap Song: Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce, Savage
Best Rap Performance: Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce, Savage
Best Rock Album: The Strokes, The New Abnormal
Best Rock Song: Brittany Howard, Stay High
Best Rock Performance: Fiona Apple, Shameika
Best Pop Vocal Album: Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
Best Pop Solo Performance: Harry Styles, Watermelon Sugar
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande, Rain on Me
Best R&B Album: John Legend, Bigger Love
Best R&B Performance: Beyonce, Black Parade
Best Alternative Music Album: Fiona Apple, Fetch the Bolt Cutters
Best Global Music Album: Burna Boy, Twice as Tall
Best Country Album: Miranda Lambert, Wildcard
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Kanye West, Jesus Is King
Best Comedy Album: Tiffany Haddish, Black Mitzvah
Best Song Written for Visual Media: Billie Eilish, No Time to Die (for No Time to Die)
