Key winners at the 2021 Grammy Awards

Beyonce had a big night, winning four prizes and thereby breaking the record for the most-ever Grammy wins by a female artist, and the most by any singer, male or female.

LOS ANGELES - Here is a list of winners in key categories at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, which were handed out on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion also had a successful evening, taking home three awards including Best New Artist and pop powerhouse Taylor Swift won Album of the Year honours for the third time in her career.

Album of the Year: Taylor Swift, folklore

Record of the Year, recognising overall performance on a song: Billie Eilish, Everything I Wanted

Song of the Year, for songwriting: H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas, I Can't Breathe

Best New Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Best Music Video: Beyonce, Brown Skin Girl

Best Rap Album: Nas, King's Disease

Best Rap Song: Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce, Savage

Best Rap Performance: Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce, Savage

Best Rock Album: The Strokes, The New Abnormal

Best Rock Song: Brittany Howard, Stay High

Best Rock Performance: Fiona Apple, Shameika

Best Pop Vocal Album: Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia

And thats on winning Record Of The Year two years in a row: https://t.co/QPXIcT5X82 pic.twitter.com/KBJsaDbztG Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 15, 2021

Best Pop Solo Performance: Harry Styles, Watermelon Sugar

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande, Rain on Me

Best R&B Album: John Legend, Bigger Love

Best R&B Performance: Beyonce, Black Parade

Best Alternative Music Album: Fiona Apple, Fetch the Bolt Cutters

Best Global Music Album: Burna Boy, Twice as Tall

Best Country Album: Miranda Lambert, Wildcard

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Kanye West, Jesus Is King

Best Comedy Album: Tiffany Haddish, Black Mitzvah

Best Song Written for Visual Media: Billie Eilish, No Time to Die (for No Time to Die)

