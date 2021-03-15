Ipid investigates after Tembisa coach ‘mistakenly’ shot dead by cops

He was shot and killed in Clayville East on Thursday during an apparent case of mistaken identity.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is trying to find out what happened to Musa Magasela - a popular Tembisa soccer coach who died allegedly at the hands of police.

Relatives say the 22-year-old was shot in the back after police mistook him for a hijacker.

The family is now calling for justice.

“Musa said, you know me, go and tell my parents that they shot me,” the deceased’s father Teter Makwela said his son gave his dying words to a witness at the scene.

Makwela said he wanted answers as police officials had supplied the family with conflicting reports.

“At the moment I’m trying to gather all the information into what happened, but the police are not able to give me a straight answer.”

He’s heading to Ipid's offices in Pretoria on Monday morning to follow up on the investigation: “There’s no way that Musa could’ve been able to hijack, but like I’m saying, I was not there but I’m crying now...I’m crying for justice.”

