IFP: Govt, ANC should honour King Zwelithini by resolving Ingoyama Trust debate

DURBAN - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) on Sunday said government and the African National Congress (ANC) should honour the late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini by resolving the debate on the Ingonyama Trust.

The Ingonyama Trust controls about 3 million hectares of land in KwaZulu-Natal and the late monarch was its sole trustee.

Acting on a recommendation from a high panel headed by former President Kgalema Motlanthe, Parliament wants to repeal the act, which gave birth to the trust in 1994.

However, the IFP is opposed to this.

A high-level panel headed by Motlanthe recommended that the land controlled by the Ingonyama Trust should be given to those leasing the land and they should be given title deeds.

IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa said: “The ruling party would have failed if they do not honour His Majesty with the resolution on the issue of land in the Ingonyama Trust as they know clearly the outstanding issue between the president of the Republic and His Majesty The King.”

Hlabisa said they were against any plans to repeal the Ingonyama Trust Act.

“This is the land His Majesty’s forefathers fought for against colonial rule and against apartheid.”

The late monarch is expected to be laid to rest on Thursday during a private ceremony.

PROMOTING HONOURABLE BEHAVIOUR AMONG YOUTH

The Zulu royal family said it would use King Zwelithini's memorial service on Thursday to promote honourable behaviour among young people.

Zulu royal family spokesperson Mbonisi Zulu said they planned to use the king’s memorial service on Thursday to remember his good deeds since ascending to the throne in 1971.

“It will be a good day to remind our young people that they can practice good behaviour with His Majesty’s guidance.”

Zulu said the memorial service would be held in line with COVID-19 regulations.

He’s urged mourners to follow the proceedings through television, radio and digital media platforms that are available.

