Higher Education Dept working on strategy to address historical debt - Manamela

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela said that they were working on revealing a strategy within the next three months aimed at addressing historical debt at universities.

Manamela said that while government was supporting poor students through the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), they are aware that many others who fell under the so-called missing middle needed assistance.

Student leaders across the country have called for a national shutdown on Monday after talks with officials failed on Sunday.

They are demanding free education, the scrapping of historic debt and for no fee increases this year.

Manamela said that while government resources had been stretched, they were looking for other alternatives to address the funding crisis at institutions of higher learning.

"We cannot have this unsustainable debt situation because universities will basically collapse and so that's the one thing that will be involving all the stakeholders in coming up with a sustainable solution."

