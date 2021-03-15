Four police officers arrested for the killing of Mthokozisi Ntumba

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said that the four were police officers from the public order policing unit.

JOHANNESBURG - Four police officers have been arrested in connection with Mthokozisi Ntumba’s death.

Ntumba was shot and killed after leaving his doctor's offices in Braamfontein during protests by Wits students last week.

They will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday and are facing charges of murder, three of attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.

