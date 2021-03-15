20°C / 22°C
Family of slain soccer coach, Musa Magasela, want answers over his death

Musa Magasela was shot and killed, allegedly by police last week.

Slain Tembisa soccer coach Musa Magasela. Picture: Supplied.
Slain Tembisa soccer coach Musa Magasela. Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Closure and answers, that is what the family of a slain Joburg soccer coach is desperate for.

Musa Magasela was shot and killed, allegedly by police last week.

He was reportedly mistaken for an armed hijacker.

READ: Ipid investigates after Tembisa coach ‘mistakenly’ shot dead by cops

Police watchdog Ipid (Independent Police Investigative Directorate) is investigating the matter.

It's alleged that a police officer shot Magasela after he had already been handcuffed.

Police then transported him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

"This morning, Ipid collected the docket and Ipid is also going to be forming part of the people that will be conducting a post-mortem today, and after that, we will determine what Ipid shall be doing,” said Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola.

Magasela's father, Peter Makwela, said that he would not rest until he got answers.

“All I need is to have closure. It's killing me. I need to know what happened to my son and why they did not call the ambulance to get him help."

An autopsy will be conducted on Monday.

