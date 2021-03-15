Family of slain soccer coach, Musa Magasela, want answers over his death

Musa Magasela was shot and killed, allegedly by police last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Closure and answers, that is what the family of a slain Joburg soccer coach is desperate for.

Musa Magasela was shot and killed, allegedly by police last week.

He was reportedly mistaken for an armed hijacker.

#MusaMagasela The family of a slain Tembisa soccer coach say they want justice - after he was shot by police - during an apparent case of mistaken identity. #justiceformusamagasela has been trending on social media following the incident on Thursday. LP



Images: supplied pic.twitter.com/DjNnGuUMuf — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 14, 2021

READ: Ipid investigates after Tembisa coach ‘mistakenly’ shot dead by cops

Police watchdog Ipid (Independent Police Investigative Directorate) is investigating the matter.

It's alleged that a police officer shot Magasela after he had already been handcuffed.

Police then transported him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

#MusaMagasela He was reportedly mistaken for a hijacker in the Clayville East area, two roads from where he resided. Concerned friends yesterday marched to Olifantsfontein SAPS. LP — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 14, 2021

#MusaMagasela Magasela’s father says the 22-year-old soccer coach and youth leader was en route to church for a youth rehearsal at the time of the incident. The family wants answers. LP pic.twitter.com/KgTcQOgCSo — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 14, 2021

"This morning, Ipid collected the docket and Ipid is also going to be forming part of the people that will be conducting a post-mortem today, and after that, we will determine what Ipid shall be doing,” said Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola.

Magasela's father, Peter Makwela, said that he would not rest until he got answers.

“All I need is to have closure. It's killing me. I need to know what happened to my son and why they did not call the ambulance to get him help."

An autopsy will be conducted on Monday.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.