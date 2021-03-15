Eskom to continue assessing power situation, may adjust rolling blackouts

The parastatal has extended stage two load shedding until Wednesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Monday said it would continue to assess the power situation and may adjust its load shedding plan as it continued to bring units back online.

It said there were problems at five power stations at the weekend adding to its list of breakdowns.

But it returned two units back to operation at the Matimba and Medupi power stations.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “We currently have 12,900 megawatts out on unplanned maintenance and breakdowns while another 6,500 is out on planned maintenance. This is what has led to our inability to meet the demand.”

