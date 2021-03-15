Eskom's De Ruyter to fully cooperate with racism probe against him

Andre de Ruyter said that an investigation was welcome as it would get to the bottom of the allegations that go beyond alleged racism.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that he would cooperate fully with the investigation into allegations that he was guilty of racism but said that he would not tolerate corruption.

De Ruyter has been speaking at Megawatt Park, giving details on the state of Eskom.

READ: Eskom board approves probe into racism allegations against CEO De Ruyter

He is accused of sidelining black suppliers.

ALSO READ: Scopa to probe claims of Eskom CEO De Ruyter purging black suppliers

The CEO faces an internal Eskom investigation as well as an inquiry by Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).

READ MORE: Don't politicise and racialise corruption at Eskom - Mabuza

De Ruyter said that an investigation was welcome as it would get to the bottom of the allegations that go beyond alleged racism.

"Racism and sexism have absolutely no place at Eskom, so that is a categorical statement that my management team and I fully support. Equally, we cannot accept under-performance and we cannot accept corruption."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.