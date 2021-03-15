DA cancels Limpopo congress five days before event

It based the decision on information that recently emerged, which could have an implication on the provincial elections.

JOHANNESBURG - With just five days to go, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has decided to cancel its Limpopo congress, along with the election of new provincial leaders.

The party said that the decision was taken during Sunday night’s federal executive committee meeting.

It based the decision on information that recently emerged, which could have an implication on the provincial elections.

It's understood that this was linked to charges facing long-standing provincial leader - Jac Smalle – who is accused of several transgressions, including the abuse of party funds.

The DA’s Siviwe Gwarube said that the party’s federal executive would investigate the allegations and an administrator would be appointed.

"Due to the fact that the term of the current leadership is set to lapse on Saturday, 20th of March, the federal executive has appointed an administrator that will manage the affairs of the province until a congress is convened and a new leadership team is elected."

