CT medical company donates surgical masks after ‘overcharging’ WC health dept

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town medical equipment company that had been accused of overcharging the Western Cape Department of Health has donated tens of thousands of surgical masks on Monday.

This was done to the same value as the estimated excessive profits it raked in.

It was part of an agreement between the Competition Commission and Supra Healthcare Cape Town.

The company allegedly excessively hiked prices for medical examination gloves between May and June last year.

The commission said Supra Healthcare didn't admit its conduct, as set out in the consent agreement, constituted excessive pricing.

But to avoid a costly court battle, it agreed to resolve the matter by donating nearly 50,000 masks to the department.

