AA predicts steep fuel price hike in April

CAPE TOWN - The Automobile Association (AA) is predicting a steep fuel price hike next month.

Rising international petrol prices are being worsened by a dipping rand-dollar exchange rate.

The AA currently forecasts a 90c rise for petrol and a 66c increase for diesel, while illuminating paraffin is expected to go up by 62c.

The association's Layton Beard said that this excluded increases to the general fuel and Road Accident Fund levies, which had yet to come into effect.

"With a 26c a litre increase to the general fuel and Road Accident Fund levies announced by the Minister of Finance in his February budget coming into effect in April, petrol is expected to increase by R1.16 a litre and diesel by 96c a litre."

