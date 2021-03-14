Zikalala to lead high-ranking delegation to visit late King Zwelithini’s home

KZN Premier Sihle Sihle Zikalala is expected to lead the delegation to the Kwakhethomthandayo Royal Palace in Nongoma, where the late monarch was born.

JOHANNESBURG – High ranking members of the KwaZulu-Natal government were expected to, on Sunday, visit the home of the late amaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.

The king passed away on Friday following diabetes related complications.

King Goodwill Zwelithini was the longest-serving Zulu monarch with a reign that spanned over five decades.

He has received glowing tributes since his passing.

Premier Zikalala has described the late monarch as a fountain of wisdom.

At the same time, President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared an official state funeral for the now departed leader of the Zulu nation.

Traditional Prime Minister to the monarchy, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said the funeral service would be held in line with COVID-19 regulations.

In a statement on Saturday, Buthelezi said the royal house had been faced with making difficult decisions following the passing of the King.

It was previously reported that the resting monarch's body would lie in state at the palace, which is the home of his late father, King Cyprian Bhekuzulu kaSolomon who had been laid in state when he passed away in September 1968.

Announcing that this would no longer be the case, Buthelezi said: "It unconscionable to allow His Majesty's passing to become the cause of further deaths among His Majesty's people. It has therefore been necessary to take the difficult decision that the for the late King not to be laid in state."

In the statement, Buthelezi pleads with mourners not to travel to Nongoma, stressing that funerals were known COVID-19 super-spreader events.



Buthelezi said the funeral date would be announced in due course.

Additional reporting by Masechaba Sefularo

