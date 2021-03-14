WATCH LIVE: AmaZulu Royal family media briefing
This as the nation prepares to plant King Goodwill Zwelithini keBhekuzulu on Wednesday night.
JOHANNESBURG - The Zulu Royal Family will address members of the media at 4 pm on Sunday to provide details of the plans for the week of mourning, as declared by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government.
The planting will be followed by a memorial service on Thursday.
