Go

WATCH LIVE: AmaZulu Royal family media briefing

This as the nation prepares to plant King Goodwill Zwelithini keBhekuzulu on Wednesday night.

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini celebrates his 72nd birthday on 27 July 2020. Picture: @kzngov/Twitter
Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini celebrates his 72nd birthday on 27 July 2020. Picture: @kzngov/Twitter
0 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Zulu Royal Family will address members of the media at 4 pm on Sunday to provide details of the plans for the week of mourning, as declared by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government.

This as the nation prepares to plant King Goodwill Zwelithini keBhekuzulu on Wednesday night.

The planting will be followed by a memorial service on Thursday.

