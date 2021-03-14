'Tsha Tsha', 'Intersexions' actor Noxolo Maqashalala passes away aged 44

It was reported the actor was found days after her death in her Honeydew home.

JOHANNESBURG - Arts Minister Nathi Mthethwa has expressed deep sadness at news of the passing away of actor Noxolo Maqashalala.

News of her death reached the media on Saturday night, with DispatchLive reporting she was dead for a week before being discovered by a family friend on Friday in her Honeydew home.

The cause of her death is still unknown. Maqashalala was 44 years old.

She will be remembered for her character Viwe in the youth series Tsha Tsha,as well as roles in Generations, Intersexions, Diamond City and Rythm City, among others.

Maqashalala also starred in a number of feature films. She acted in Hotel Rwanda (2004) - a film based on the Rwandan genocide and was featured in one episode of the 1996 series, Tarzan: The Epic Adventures. She also played Wendy in the 2009 Irish film, Bitterness.

News of her death came soon after veteran actor Menzi Ngubane's death on Saturday night.

Death does not become her.she was not meant to die and fade awayimmortal bird, she will live on in us #RIPNoxoloMaqashalala Noxolo Maqashalala pic.twitter.com/YTlRuCTabQ FererroVmp Rochelle Ndhlovu (@FererroVmp) March 13, 2021

Thank you for Intersexions, Diamond City, and other roles youve taken to grace our screens. Thank you for sharing your talent with us. #RIPNoxoloMaqashalala pic.twitter.com/Y7dC7XjjA3 Avuyile AmaQwathi Zwedala (@AmaQwathi) March 13, 2021

In a statement, the department said: "The sector has been robbed at a time when there is so much tension and stress in the industry, due to the economic collapse and already existing challenges within the industry."

The Minister was quoted as saying: “Many will remember Maqashala for her lead role as Viwe in the 2003 SABC youth drama, Tsha Tsha…she was a sterling performer who gave her best at every role that she took on.”

