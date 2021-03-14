Slain Kraaifontein cop Sgt Mdoko buried a day after colleague, Const Breakfast

Sergeant Mnakwazo Mdoko and his partner Constable Mninawa Breakfast were shot and killed while on patrol in Bloekombos two weeks ago.

CAPE TOWN – A Kraaifontein police officer who was murdered in the line of duty was laid to rest in his hometown in the Eastern Cape on Sunday.

Sergeant Mnakwazo Mdoko and his partner Constable Mninawa Breakfast were shot and killed while on patrol in Bloekombos two weeks ago.

Four men who are linked to the crime are currently in custody.

Sunday marked exactly two weeks since the pair lost their lives while serving and protecting in Bloekombos.

They joined a long list of men and women in blue who had been attacked and killed across the country.

READ: 1 of 2 cops killed in Kraaifontein laid to rest in EC today

The grieving family of 46-year-old Sergeant Mdoko on Sunday bid their final salutes in Middledrift.

His colleague, the late 28-year-old Constable Breakfast was laid to rest in Qonce Saturday.

ALSO READ: Trio accused of killing Kraaifontein officers appear in court

Three men who were found in possession of the pair's stolen firearms and the suspect murder weapon will return to court on Monday, while the man charged with the murder is expected back in the dock in May.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.