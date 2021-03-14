SA Union of Students: All 26 universities in support of national shutdown on Mon

This after the SAUS met Deputy Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela in Pretoria on Saturday to discuss a memorandum of demands.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Union of Students (SAUS) announced on Sunday that all of the country's 26 universities are in support of a national shutdown beginning on Monday.

Students want all historical debt to be abandoned among other issues.



Last week, there were protests at some universities with one person killed near wits university and many arrested.

The union's deputy secretary general Sibusiso Thwala said following Saturday’s failed meeting with Manamela they have resolved to force government to listen to them.

“The responses of the minister of higher education as outlined by the deputy minister yesterday, are responses we see as lack of commitment by the ministry to urgently resolve the needs of students.”

