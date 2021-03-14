Proteas Women win ODI against India Women by 7 wickets

Together with Marizanne Kapp, Lara Goodall got the Proteas over the line for a victory that ensures they wrap up the series with a match to play.

JOHANNESBURG - The Proteas Women won the 4th ODI against India Women by 7 wickets.

The Proteas pulled together to chase down India’s 266 for 4 with eight balls to spare and win the fourth ODI in Lucknow.

Batsman Lara Goodall said the win felt good.

“It’s a good feeling because a lot of my teammates have always believed in me. it all came together today and it was amazing.”

Goodall got her half-century off just 60 balls - the second of her career.

Also breaking records was Shabnim Ismail when she claimed her 150th ODI wicket, becoming the first South African woman to reach the milestone.

This is also the highest successful run chase by the South Africans.

