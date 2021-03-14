No immediate signs of foul play in Noxolo Maqashalala case: Police

Maqashalala 's body was founded partially decomposed on Saturday in her home, bringing suspicions that she had already been dead for days.

JOHANNESBURG – Honeydew police in Gauteng say, so far, they don’t suspect any foul play in the death of actress Noxolo Maqashalala.

Maqashalala 's body was founded partially decomposed on Saturday in her home, bringing suspicions that she had been dead for days.

She was 44.

READ: 'Tsha Tsha', 'Intersexions' actor Noxolo Maqashalala passes away aged 44

Maqashalala played uViwe in the youth drama series Tsha Tsha and appeared on Generations and Rhythm City among other local dramas.

The police's Bulan Muthan said they are investigating all the possibilities.

“Our members that arrived at the scene found the property totally locked. They just got a bad smell, and when the members managed to enter the property, they found the partially decomposed body of a female. No foul play was discovered at the time of recovering the body.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.